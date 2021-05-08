Vigil held for 14-year-old shot and killed in Prichard

PRICHARD, Ala. (WKRG) — A vigil was held Saturday for Daylen McBride, the 14-year-old who was found shot dead in Prichard.

14-year-old Daylen McBride was shot and killed on Wednesday morning on West Main Street in Prichard. Loved ones gathered on Saturday in the same spot to honor his life.

Prichard Police say his body was found lying on the road on West Main Street, now where a small memorial is displayed and where this vigil was held. His father David McBride saying, “He didn’t deserve this. We miss him, he was just a child. How do you remember a child, a baby? He hadn’t even grown up.”

His family at the vigil says Daylen played basketball and football at Vigor High School. His 15th birthday was just a little over a month away. “It’s just hurtful that somebody would really kill a 14-year-old he didn’t even get the chance to live,” said Brieana Alan, Daylen’s sister “He’s a funny person, the life of the party. Every time he comes around you’re going to laugh cause he was going to say something funny you could never be mad at him.”

The family say they will stop at nothing until they find answers and justice is served.

“We need information about my son, please anybody come forward,” David said.

The family has set up a GoFundMe for help with funeral costs. You can find that link here.