VIDEO: Woman in stolen truck leads police on wild chase in north Mobile County

NORTH MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A woman led police on a wild chase in north Mobile County Friday afternoon. Heather Silvers, 34, has been booked on five charges – including theft of property, attempting to elude and reckless endangerment.

Creola Police Chief Frank Hammond said Silvers stole a truck with the keys in the ignition off of Highway 43 at about 4:35 p.m. She drove the stolen truck all the way to Mount Vernon, then turned around and headed back south toward Creola, crossing the center median on Highway 43 multiple times. Police say speeds exceeded 100 mph until she blew a tire and was forced to slow down.

The chase ended when Silvers crashed in a Creola police cruiser at the Four J Gas Station at Radcliff and Celeste roads in Saraland. Hammond said no one was injured and believes both the truck and the police cruiser are totaled.