VIDEO: Spanish Fort priest takes pies to the face

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Children at Spanish Fort’s Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos plastered their priest with pies Sunday. And they won’t even have to say penance. That’s because the chance to pie the priest was earned, by learning their prayers.

Father James Cink sat in a chair during the parish’s picnic. The children giggled and the congregation applauded as the pies went from the pan to his face and hair. Sunday school children who learned certain prayers like the Hail Mary and the Our Father were entered into a drawing. Those who had their names picked got the opportunity to smash pies in the Father Cink’s face.

Sunday was feast day for the parish’s namesake. The church is the newest in the Archdiocese of Mobile. The church does not have its own building yet so it holds mass at Prodisee Pantry in Spanish Fort While making plans to build

