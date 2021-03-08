Video shows hit and run driver in crash with motorcycle

News

by: KOIN 6 News Staff,

Posted: / Updated:

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A doorbell camera caught a grisly crash in front of a home in Southeast Portland on Wednesday night.

A homeowner shared the footage with Nexstar’s KOIN 6 showing a Subaru and a motorcycle colliding after the Subaru turned around.

The crash happened on SE Cesar Chavez Blvd at SE Francis Street around 10:40 PM, they said. Bystanders can be seen and heard calling 911 after the crash.

The victim was taken to a hospital, the homeowner told KOIN.

No other details were immediately available from Portland police.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Biker Dad Facebook