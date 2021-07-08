VIDEO: Red snapper returns to Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, Young Anglers Tournament

(WKRG) — WKRG News 5’s Randy Patrick had a one-on-one interview with Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo Vice-President Mark Schambeau. This year, red snapper returns as a competing category in the rodeo.
Check out the interview in the video above.
