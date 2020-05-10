VIDEO: Off-duty officer rescues California hiker trapped in whirlpool

CALIFORNIA (CNN) — A quick-thinking off-duty officer helped save a 24-year-old California hiker who was trapped in a whirlpool on Saturday.

The hiker was trying to cross Angel Falls when he became trapped in the fast-moving spring water.

Off-duty officer Brent Donley – who was hiking nearby — used a strap from his backpack and tied it around a branch so the hiker could grab it.

He then threw the branch to the man and talked him through the rescue.

Angel falls is a main attraction for hikers along Willow Creek Trail – which has been deemed dangerous due to the slippery rocks along the path.

