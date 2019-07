MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- There are 11 new charging stations, now available to charge electric cars in downtown Mobile. The city is partnering with Alabama Power to make it possible. Now the question is, was this a smart investment for the city?

It's easy to say you don't see a lot of electric cars around the city, so why is there a need to invest in more charging stations? But have you ever considered, the lack of charging stations is what's keeping the demand so low and a lot of missed opportunities for the city?