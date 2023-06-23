THIBODAUX, La. (WGNO) — The nation’s top quarterbacks took center stage Friday as counselors for the 27th annual Manning Passing Academy at Nicholls State University. Among them were LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels, Tulane QB Michael Pratt, and Texas QB Arch Manning.

WGNO asked Daniels about the LSU quarterback room. He answered with the following remarks:

“We have the best quarterback room in the country. I’ll put us against anybody in the country. For us, this is you know, we’re just so we’re tight, but Ricky Collins, you know, I treat him like my little brother. Nuss, we have a tight relationship. A lot of people might from the outside see it as just as a quarterback competition. You know, we say we just want both of us to get better. He knows his role. I know my role. When his name and number is called, I know he’s prepared already because it’s a work he puts it day in and day out just to change his body, to change his mentality so after this year, it’ll be his turn to go in there and light things up.”

While the former Newman star did not speak during media availability, his grandfather Archie did.

WGNO also caught up with Nicholls State University’s Pat McQuaide, who transferred from Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College.