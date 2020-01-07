VIDEO: Man climbs into thrift store donation bin

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Do you recognize the person seen in this video?

A man is seen on video appearing to take items from a bin behind the We Care Thrift Store in Atmore. This happened on Monday according to store officials.

Store managers want to find out who has been taking items from the bins. If you recognize the person in this video you’re asked to call the store.

The store is located at 100 S. Main St.

