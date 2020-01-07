VIDEO: Man climbs into thrift store donation bin

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) – Do you recognize the person seen in this video?
A man is seen on video appearing to take items from a bin behind the We Care Thrift Store in Atmore. This happened on Monday according to store officials.
Store managers want to find out who has been taking items from the bins. If you recognize the person in this video you’re asked to call the store.
The store is located at 100 S. Main St.
LATEST STORIES
- Delays expected as Diverging Diamond work continues
- Congressional Dems introduce War Powers Resolution
- ROAR! It’s a ‘Coach O’ sushi roll! Here’s where LSU Tigers can take a big bite
- Running with Robby: Preparing your mind and body for a marathon
- Becky Fos paints vibrant NOLA skyline piece for College Football Playoff National Championship