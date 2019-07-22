VIDEO: Huge dolphin pod and whales caught on camera during Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo

DAUPHIN ISLAND, Ala. (WKRG) — He may not have caught the winning fish at the Alabama Deep Sea Fishing Rodeo, but David Combs caught something much bigger, on camera at least.

Combs and his buddy Jack de Villiers were fishing out in the Gulf when he captured it. He shared the video with WKRG News 5. The first video shows large whales surfacing near the boat off. The second shows a massive pod of dolphins swarming around the boat. He may not have come home with a trophy…but did come home with one big fish tale (although dolphins and whales are actually mammals).

