VIDEO: Gulf Coast braces for Hurricane Sally

(WKRG) — Residents along the Gulf Coast are preparing for Hurricane Sally, which is forecast to be a Category 2 hurricane when it makes landfall.

The Circle K gas station on Dauphin Island was boarded up Monday in preparation for Sally.

Residents in Pascagoula filled their tanks as the water continued to rise before Sally makes landfall.

The Pascagoula Fire Department visited homes to make sure residents were prepared for Sally.

People in Pensacola Beach came out Monday to check out the waves as Sally approaches.

Sally: Latest Track

