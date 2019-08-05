1  of  4
VIDEO: Gang leader tries to escape prison by dressing up like his daughter

by: CBS NEWSPATH

(CBS NEWSPATH) — A gang leader attempted to break out of a Rio de Janeiro prison while dressed as his teenage daughter, Brazilian authorities said on Sunday.

Clauvino da Silva dressed in his visiting daughter’s clothing and donned a wig and silicon mask as he attempted to escape Gericino prison, but guards became suspicious by his nervous and erratic behavior.

His plan seemed to include leaving his 19-year-old daughter in the jail. Police are investigating her role as a possible accomplice.

Rio’s State Secretary of Prison Administration released a video of da Silva removing the costume after he was caught, plus a number of photographs detailing the mask and clothing. He has since been transferred to a maximum security prison and will likely face disciplinary measures.

According to authorities, da Silva is a leader within Red Command, one of Brazil’s most powerful drug trafficking organizations.

