VIDEO: Foley’s Julio Jones makes young amputee team captain

D'Eric: The definition of courage D'Eric is the definition of courage. Today, he won over our players. He's going to make a great captain. Posted by Atlanta Falcons on Tuesday, July 23, 2019

ATLANTA, GA. (WKRG) — Foley High School and Alabama alumni Julio Jones invited a special guest to the sidelines this NFL preseason. A 10-year-old boy will be an honorary captain of the Atlanta Falcons in their game against the Washington Redskins. According to the team’s Twitter account, D’eric Sadler lost his leg during complications at birth. “He never complains and dreams of playing football,” according to the post.

“You being a fan of the Atlanta Falcons and a fan of mine we want to make you an honorary captain for the Redskins game,” Jones told the boy, “you gonna make it? Are you going to be able to make time for it? You’re a busy man.”

“I don’t have anything to do…I live just down the road,” D’eric told Jones. He also got to meet quarter back Matt Ryan and coach Dan Quinn before running off the field at Falcon’s camp and exclaiming the news with excitement. The game is August 22nd.