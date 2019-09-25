VIDEO: Drone drops contraband to inmate

CLEVELAND, OH (CNN) –Authorities in Ohio have released stunning video showing what officials say is contraband being dropped to jail inmates by drone.

It happened at the Cuyahoga County Jail’s Euclid annex in July.

The surveillance footage shows inmates in an outdoor rec area.

One of them looks up at something off camera, then dashes forward trying to catch an object falling from above.

The object hits the ground.

The inmate then picks it up, hides it in a shirt, and walks off.

According to authorities, the object was a satchel containing marijuana and a cell phone.

At this time, no additional charges have been filed against the inmate and the person operating the drone has not been identified.