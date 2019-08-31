VIDEO: Chaos after football shooting caught on camera

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The chaos following a shooting at a high school football game was partly caught on camera. The game between Leflore High School and Williamson High School had just come to an end when gunfire erupted, leaving 10 people injured.

One video posted on Twitter shows the chaos from the stands.

This is just horrific to watch from Ladd-Peebles Stadium. Football coaches instructing players to take cover, fans hiding under the stands from a suspected shooting. This is a high school football game and should be a place of fun competition for everyone! Not violence! #Mobile pic.twitter.com/MmA1oP9LTW — Simone Eli (@SimoneEli_TV) August 31, 2019

The game was also live streamed on YouTube by Mobile County Public Schools. As the announcers wrap up the game on the feed, you can see people behind them in the stands scatter and you can hear screaming and possible gunshots in the background. The cameras cut to the field for just a moment where you can see the teams, who just shook hands following the game, scatter and run. The feed quickly cuts away from the chaos as the announcers wrap up the coverage without acknowledging the chaos unfolding in the stadium behind them.