VIDEO: Bus driver charged with child abuse after slamming on brakes, injuring child

MESA, Arizona (CNN) — An Arizona school bus driver was fired and is facing child abuse charges after slamming on his brakes, causing an 11-year-old boy on the bus to fly forward and hit his head against the windshield.

The driver, Jamie Danielle Tellez, admitted to the quick stop, saying he was upset that the boy had thrown a piece of paper, which didn’t make it into the garbage can, police said.

Footage from the bus surveillance cameras, obtained by CNN, show Tellez turning to the 10-year-old and saying, “I’m going to (expletive) knock the (expletive) out of you,” according to CNN.

Tellez then slammed on the brakes and the 11-year-old was flung forward, striking his head against the windshield, leaving a large crack in it, according to court documents.

The boy suffered injuries to his head and hip.

The driver was arrested on four charges, including child abuse, a class 2 felony, police said.

Tellez was fired and school officials contacted police immediately after finding out about the incident.

Tellez appeared in court, was released with an electronic monitoring device, and is due back in court on Oct. 23, according to CNN.