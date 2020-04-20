VIDEO: Alabama mascot rolls through neighborhoods to spread cheer

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (CBS NEWSPATH) – Alabama Athletics is bringing some of the sights and sounds of Crimson Tide football to residents of Tuscaloosa and Northport on Saturday with A-Day at Home.

Big Al cruised through several areas and neighborhoods, including Alberta City, West Tuscaloosa, Grand Pointe and more, to greet fans while maintaining a safe social distance.

Big Al’s whereabouts can be tracked on Google Maps, so fans who wish to come outside to wave or snap a photo/video of him can do so.

Those sharing content on social media are encouraged to use the hashtag #ADayAtHome to be featured on our Social Media Hub on RollTide.com.

LATEST HEADLINES: