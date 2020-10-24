Veterans: Your free breakfast awaits at Shoney’s on Veterans Day

NASHVILLE, TN (WFXR) – While 2020 has certainly been a trying year for the vast majority of us, there is a bright spot for veterans across the country as Shoney’s will be offering a free “All You Care To Eat” breakfast for all military veterans.

Shoney’s will serve the freshly-prepared breakfast bar on Veterans Day, Wednesday, Nov. 11 from when the doors open for the day until 11 a.m.

“Since its inception, Shoney’s has been an American treasure, and for decades, the beloved brand has served as a ‘Welcome Home’ sign to America’s military and 2020 will not be an exception. We proudly honor our veterans and troops with a FREE All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared BREAKFAST BAR and thank those who protect our very freedom. Veterans and troops, on your special day and in a year when Shoney’s feels you need to be reminded the most: WE SALUTE YOU.” David Davoudpour, Shoney’s Chairman and CEO

The All You Care To Eat, Freshly Prepared BREAKFAST BAR features scrambled eggs, bacon, sausage, biscuits, gravy, fresh fruit and other breakfast favorites.

