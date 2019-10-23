Veterans Voices: New website helps vets market their art

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A number of combat veterans are finding ways to cope with problems associated with their military service. Things like horseback riding, freedom flights, fishing are examples. But many have turned to art and art therapy through writing, painting, drawing, or wood-working and many other forms.

Now, one Mobile couple is hoping to help those veteran artists turn their work into something more.

Jay and Jodie Smith

Jay Smith and his wife Jodie created Clear22.org. Jay came up with the idea on a bike ride one day. He had served in the Army since before September 11, 2001. Eventually, he was sent to Iraq as the U.S. invaded the country. Through other deployments and assignments over the years, he realized something was wrong.

“Something was just wrong, I just wasn’t athletic anymore, that was the big thing. Everything hurt,” he said.

Jay was eventually diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. The debilitating disease caused him to be medically retired from the Army. But he’d always been an artist, and now had time on his hands. In fact, he found art to be a great therapy. Many other veterans were discovering art as well, as therapy for PTSD and other ailments, when Jay thought,

“We were sending vets to art therapy….then what.”

‘Then what,’ became Clear22.org. You can think of it as an Etsy or eBay for veteran artists. Veterans can sign up and market their wares through the site, whether they are writers, painters, crafters, sculptors, photographers, or wood-workers.

“We can help them transition to something professional, or at least a side-hustle.”

But, that’s not all there is to it. Jay and Jodie want to offer more, including grants for artists.

“You know, paying for fees for a writing conference or buying new paint supplies, whatever that is as long as it’s in their art field,” said Jodie.

But it’s also a place to exchange professional advice, with ‘how-to’s on a variety of topics that members of the site can access.

“We hope to just overload the site with veterans and allow the world to see the wide spectrum of art created by veterans,” said Jodie.

Clear22.org is named for the often-quoted figure in the veteran’s community about the number of suicides by veterans each day. The site has been online now for several weeks and is beginning to attract veteran artists. But the Mobile couple certainly hopes to attract many more. It is open to veterans, active military, military spouses and children.

To sign up, just head to Clear22.org and look for the membership tab.