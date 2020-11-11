Veteran’s Day freebies offered at local restaurants

(WKRG) Restaurants and local businesses are offering freebies to military veterans on Wednesday, Nov. 11 to say “thank you” on Veteran’s Day.

Veteran’s Day 2020 marks the 102nd anniversary of an agreement signed by Germany and the Allies to end World War One. The war ended on the 11th hour of the 11th day of the 11th month in 1918.

Here is a list of restaurants and retailers honoring Veteran’s Day:

Beef O’Brady’s: Veterans eat free with purchase of a meal of equal or greater value (up to $10). Proof of service is required.

Chicken Salad Chick: Free chick special and drink. Valid at all locations for service members in uniform or those with a valid military ID or DD214. Not available on online orders.

Dunkin’: Free donut, no purchase necessary.

Original Oyster House: Veterans eat free, no purchase necessary. Spanish Fort and Gulf Shores locations.

The Cottage: Free breakfast, no purchase necessary. 9211 Cottage Hill Rd. in West Mobile.