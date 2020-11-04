Veterans at William F. Green home hanging tough amid coronavirus pandemic

Mobile, Ala. (WKRG) — Since the coronavirus pandemic began, WKRG News 5 has been checking in with the veterans at the William F. Green veterans home in Bay Minette. They’ve had COVID-19 cases there periodically throughout the past year, but they have taken some major precautions.

Restricted visitation is one of the main precautions. But the vets tell us they are holding their own, and are well cared for.

During our most recent virtual visit, Air Force veteran Roger Brach told us he had just gotten over the virus. He was isolated from the rest of the population after testing positive but he said he had no symptoms. But at 90 years young, he hopes the virus stays away.

“If you’re older and have an underlying condition, you get into real trouble,” said Brach.

We also checked in on Army veteran Dennis Dukes. He told us he was a stock control clerk during his time in the Army in Germany. While that may sound like a rather mundane Army job, what he was keeping stock of makes it much more interesting.

“We used to go to where they used to serve the nuclear warhead missiles,” said Dukes. “My sergeant drove us up there and we used to count the nuclear warheads.”

We also paid a virtual visit to Navy vet Frank Howard, Jr. He’s a Mobile native and served four years in the Navy during the Vietnam War. The one-time gunner’s mate told us he spent 18 months in Vietnam, and he loved the Navy.

“Just that you got to go a lot of places and see a lot of things,” said Howard.

We plan to continue making virtual visits to the William F. Green home to update you on how these veterans are getting along.

LATEST STORIES: