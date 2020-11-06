‘Still a solider’: NWFL vet rebuilds life after losing sight in blast

SANTA ROSA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Life for Aaron Hale became dark in December 2011.

Hale, a cook in the Navy, had reinvented himself as an Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) Staff Sergeant in the Army.

Hale was eight months into a 12-month mission in Afghanistan. He had just gotten back from a two-week vacation with his family for Thanksgiving. His hadn’t even unpacked his luggage when his life would change forever.

“Seeing my family for Thanksgiving — it was a great last page in the photo album,” said Hale, pointing to his temple.

It was Hale’s job as a EOD team leader to clear battlefields in Afghanistan of explosives. While in a convoy, Hale received word a improvised explosive device, or IED, had been detected up ahead.

A robot designed to secure the bomb was able to properly defuse it but wasn’t able to retrieve it for evidence.

“I wanted to be able to collect as much evidence as I could so we could find these guys who were making them,” Hale said.

So Hale suited up and made his way toward the bomb. On the way, another bomb, previously undetected, went off.

“I thought my helmet had gone over my face and that’s why I couldn’t see,” Hale said. “I first did the functions check, wiggled the fingers and toes, knees and elbows. It seemed like everything was still intact.”

Hale got up and started walking toward his crew — his mind focused on his mission rather than his injuries.

“I was kind of doing this like zombie walk around the battlefield,” he said. “Eventually, my team members grabbed me and dragged me back.”

The bomb had severely injured Hale. He would never see again.

“One eyeball was completely gone,” he said. “The other had a piece of fragmentation that gashed it so bad, there was no fixing it.”

Hale said he felt defeated — as if he had failed.

“The first thing that came to mind were those self-defeating, victim feelings. Why me? What if I had done something differently? I trained really hard,” he said. “That was my job, and it got me.”

To make matters worse, meningitis would take Hale’s hearing in 2015. But, his military background, upbringing and family around him would prove to be important in his fight to not let it defeat him.

“It was a sense of responsibility. A sense of duty,” he said. “I was still a father, still a solider. My life doesn’t belong to just me, so I can’t give up on it.”

Hale said he started to take stock of what he could still do, which was cook. Hale has served as a cook in the Navy and had always had a passion for it.

“I started experimenting with different flavors of fudge,” he said. “One batch after the other. I had something to do.”

Hale said when he’d cook or bake, his wife Mikayla started noticing a smile on his face she hadn’t seen in awhile. He enjoyed it so much, some of the food he cooked, especially sweets, had to be given away.

“The fudge was piling up, and she started sneaking it out the front door,” he said. “I say sneaking like you have to be real stealthy around a blind, deaf guy.”

Friends and family started coming back, asking if they could buy more. That’s when the Hales got the idea to create a business. In December of 2015, Extra Ordinary Delights, or EOD, was born.

“I took stock of what I could do and moved forward,” he said.

Hale runs this kitchen while Mikayla handles growing the business. Hale concedes his life has had its ups and downs, but he has no regrets. He now has a cochlear implant, so he no longer lives in silence.

Hale has learned to live in the darkness.

“I decided if I was going to be blind for the rest of my life, I’d be the best darn blind guy I could be,” he said.

If you’d like to support the Hales business, you can find EOD’s web page here.

LATEST STORIES