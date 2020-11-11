Photos: Signs honoring local vets found ripped, crumpled on the ground at Spanish Fort Elementary

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Posters honoring veterans, created by elementary school students, were found crumpled on the ground in Spanish Fort.

A local vet says he saw them while driving by the elementary school and tried to tape them back up.





His name is Kevin Callaway. He says it it was disheartening. And today of all days to see that, Veterans Day. There was no school Wednesday so no one was on campus. But a police officer came to check it out and investigators are going to check in with school officials tomorrow.

It was rainy and windy Wednesday but police say it appeared some of the posters were ripped intentionally, which was Callaway’s initial reaction as well, “I noticed all of the signs were ripped in half, or 3/4 ripped in half and all crumpled up in a little ball.”

Chief John Barber says investigators are looking into this as a criminal mischief case. Hear more from Callway tonight on WKRG News 5 at 10.

