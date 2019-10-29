Fairhope names veteran of the year

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Monday night the City of Fairhope named its Veteran of the Year. Larry DiAmco is not only a veteran, but a member of the Honor Guard of Baldwin County. The Honor Guard is a voluntary group of veterans dedicated to rendering military burial honors to our vets and service members.

Courtesy: Honor Guard of Baldwin County

DiAmco is seen holding the plaque for veteran of the year



DiAmco was a Chief Master Sergeant in the U.S. Air Force. He served 32 years on active duty and has been volunteering in Fairhope and the surrounding area for years.

The Honor Guard of Baldwin County posted on Facebook, “not only is Larry the third honor guardman of Baldwin County recipient to receive this award (Frank Connell and Billy Gardner are past recipients), he is the first Airman to receive the award. Congratulations Larry! We are all so very proud of you.”

Tonight several team’s members had the honor to be present at the recognition ceremony as the formal announcement was… Posted by Honor Guard Baldwin Cty on Monday, October 28, 2019

Courtesy: Honor Guard of Baldwin County

Pictured: Right Jim Jefferies, Alabama Commander of the American Legion.

Center: Frank Connell, 2018 veteran of the year

Right: Larry DiAmco 2019 veteran of the year

