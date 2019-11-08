Denny’s offering complimentary Build Your own Grand Slam for veterans

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WKRG) – As an ongoing tradition and to thank America’s veterans, Denny’s is inviting all active, inactive and military personnel to enjoy a complimentary Build Your Own Grand Slam.

Veterans will be able to enjoy the deal at participating Denny’s locations nationwide from 5 a.m. to noon on Veteran’s Day, which is on Monday.

One of Denny’s signature breakfast entrees, the Build Your Own Grand Slam includes a choice of four delicious items to truly make it your own.

With over 13 choices –such as fluffy buttermilk pancakes, eggs cooked to order, bacon strips, buttermilk biscuits, hash browns and oatmeal – there is something for everyone.

The offer is valid for dine-in only from 5 a.m. to noon with a valid military ID or DD 214.

“At Denny’s, we look forward to thanking our country’s heroes each year and welcoming them into our restaurants nationwide for a hearty breakfast,” said John Dillon, chief brand officer for Denny’s. “Every gesture to thank our veterans is meaningful and we’re proud to serve those who have served our country every day, with a special acknowledgement on Veteran’s Day.”

