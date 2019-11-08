Baumhower’s donating 5% of Veterans Day proceeds to National Veterans Foundation

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Aloha Hospitality, Inc., which owns Baumhower’s Victory Grille, will honor veterans by donating 5% of their restaurant’s proceeds on Veterans Day to the veteran programs of the National Veterans Foundation.

“I can’t think of a better way to honor our Veterans than to support their readjustment to civilian life,” said Bob Baumhower, self-proclaimed Head Fry Cook. “Every guest who comes into our restaurants on Veterans Day will be part of supporting the great work the National Veterans Foundation does.”

All of Bob Baumhower’s restaurants, including Dauphin’s in downtown Mobile, will offer a 25% discount to all veterans and active duty military personnel when dining in uniform at any location and 10% off if they are dining out of uniform and present a military ID.

Baumhower’s restaurants have partnered with the National Veterans Foundation since 2014 through the “Bob’s Platoon” campaign.

