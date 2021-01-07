Veterans receive COVID-19 vaccine in Bay Minette

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — On Thursday, the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine was given to residents and workers at the William F. Green Veteran’s Home in Bay Minette. They’re one of only four veteran’s homes in Alabama receiving the initial treatment.

“Just filled out some paperwork, normal things like that. They took my temperature, lifted up my shirt sleeve, they gave me the shot,” said Brian McFeely, director of William F. Green Veteran’s Home.

When COVID-19 hit last year, the home was affected like many places. Residents and employees were testing positive early on, including the on-staff medical director, Dr. Harvey McCulloch.

“At the beginning we just didn’t have many tools to use, but now we’re beginning to have medications that have proven useful, now finally a vaccine that’s proven useful,” he said.

The doctor received his vaccine today, too. It’s the first dose administered at the home. The second dose will happen in about three weeks.

“To be in that first tier, that 1A grouping, we’re so happy about that to be able to do it,” said Scott Hurst with Health Management Resources of Alabama.

The biggest hope right now is for families to be reunited with their loved ones soon.

“We need to attack this virus and get on the offense rather than just stay on the defense,” added Dr. McCulloch.

Right now the vaccine isn’t mandatory for residents, but we’re told the response has been positive.

