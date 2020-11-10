Veterans Day 2020 freebies: Where to get free food (and more)

American flags are placed at a fountain in honor of fallen service members during a ceremony at the Tidewater Veterans Memorial in Virginia Beach for Veterans Day. The City of Virginia Beach has been hosting the Veterans Day parade and ceremonies since 1970. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Betsy Knapper/Released)

(WAVY/NEXSTAR) — Several restaurants are showing thanks to Veterans by offering free items and meals. Veterans Day is celebrated on Wednesday, Nov. 11, this year.

Editor’s note: Check with the individual business for details. Some individual restaurants may not be participating in the nationwide offers and/or might have different rules for the promotion.

Here are some of the locations offering freebies:

Restaurants

Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal from a limited menu at participating Applebee’s on Nov. 11. Dine-in only. Visit Applebee’s website for details.

Beef ‘O’ Brady’s: Free meal for veterans with a purchase of equal or greater value up to $10 on Nov. 11.

BJ’s Restaurant: On Veterans Day, all service members can enjoy a complimentary entree up to $14.95, plus a free Dr Pepper, by presenting a military ID or proof of service.

Buffalo Wild Wings Free Wings: All day long on Wednesday, November 11, veterans and active duty military who dine-in at their local B-Dubs can receive a free one order of boneless wings and a side of fries. At participating U.S. locations only.

Carrabba’s Italian Grill: Active duty and veterans can get free calamari with a purchase. A valid ID is needed. Visit Carrabba’s website for details.

Chicken Salad Chick: All veterans and active-duty military will receive a free chick special and drink on Wednesday, Nov. 11. This includes any scoop or sandwich, plus one scoop, side item or cup of soup and regular fountain drink.

Chili’s: Free dine-in meal from select menu items for all veterans and active duty – all day.

Chili’s Grill & Bar: All veterans and active duty military personnel can choose a complimentary meal from a select menu on Veterans Day 2020.

Cicis Pizza: Free adult buffet with valid active duty or retired military ID on 11/11/20.

Cracker Barrel: Enjoy a free dessert. The offer is for active-duty military and veterans.

Denny’s: Free Build Your Own Grand Slam from 5 a.m. to noon for active-duty, inactive military and veterans with a valid military ID or DD 214.

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit: Free Pulled Pork Classic Sandwich this Veterans Day. To redeem in-store, veterans and current military personnel must present a military ID or valid proof of service.

Dunkin: Free donut for all veterans and active duty military – all day.

Golden Corral: Free dinner for veterans and active duty – 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Hooters: Veterans can stop in for 10 free boneless wings with any 10 purchase from a long list of wing styles.

Huddle House: Huddle House is offering a free MVP Breakfast Platter to all active military members and veterans with proper I.D. on Veterans Day, November 11.

IHOP: Free Red, White and Blueberry pancake combo for all veterans and active duty service personnel – 7 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Krispy Kreme Free Doughnut & Coffee: On Veterans Day, a free doughnut and coffee will be on the house.

Little Caesar’s: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free $5 Hot and Ready lunch combo from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Logan’s Roadhouse: On Nov. 11, all active duty and retired U.S. military personnel are invited to enjoy a free meal from the American Roadhouse menu in honor of Veterans Day. This offer is available from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. at all Logan’s Roadhouse restaurants nationwide.

McDonald’s (all locations): Free breakfast or lunch sandwich to all veterans and active-duty personnel – all day, just show military ID.

MOD Pizza: Sign to receive a buy-one get-one free MOD-size pizza or salad with military ID by November 8 and MOD will send you a coupon on November 9 to redeem on #VeteransDay.

O’Charley’s: All active and retired military service members are invited to enjoy a free meal from O’Charley’s. Veterans can choose from O’Charley’s “Veterans Thank You Menu” all day on November 11 simply by showing their military IDs. Restaurant participation may vary by location. O’Charley’s also offers military discount of 10 percent off all year long.

Olive Garden: Veterans and active-duty military can get a free entree from a special menu.

Original Oyster House: The Original Oyster House restaurants will serve a free lunch or dinner to veterans and active military on Veteran’s Day, Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 11 am to close at the Gulf Shores and Mobile Causeway locations. Please show your military ID or wear your uniform so we can salute you in person and thank you for your sacrifice.

Outback Steakhouse: This Veterans Day all military veterans, active servicemen and women can enjoy a free Bloomin’ Onion and Coca-Cola on November 11th.

Red Lobster: Veterans, reservists and active-duty military personnel can get a free dessert or appetizer from a special menu when they dine in on Nov. 11

Red Robin: Veterans and active-duty military personnel with a loyalty card can receive a free Red’s Tavern Double Burger and bottomless steak fries from Nov. 12 through Nov. 30. Offer good for dine-in or takeout.

Sonny’s BBQ: On November 11, veterans and active duty military with valid ID will receive a free Pulled or Sliced Pork sandwich plus a voucher for free BBQ Egg Rolls on a future visit.; Dine-in or takeout only.

Starbucks: Enjoy a free tall coffee if you’re a veteran or active-duty military member.

Texas de Brazil: Veterans receive 25% off dinner Monday, November 9 through Thursday, November 12.

Texas Roadhouse: At Texas Roadhouse, Veterans Day 2020 has changed from previous years, due to the pandemic: “Things are different this year due to the pandemic and capacity restrictions. To celebrate Veterans Day, Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at our stores’ parking lots on Wednesday, November 11, from 11am – 2pm. We ask that all active, former, or retired military members please have their Military ID or proof of service when driving through to pick up their dinner voucher. Veterans and active military can redeem their dinner vouchers when they choose in-store until June of next year. Be sure to call your local Texas Roadhouse for details. We hope to see you here! We look forward to celebrating our nation’s heroes.”

Tijuana Flats: Active Military and Veterans will receive 50% off all adult entrees with a valid ID. Wednesday, 11-11-20. The offer is valid for in-store and takeout orders. Orders may also be placed online on the Tijuana Flats Rewards app.

Wendy’s: Wendy’s nationwide are offering a free small breakfast combo with valid military ID. No purchase necessary.

Retail

Kohl’s: Take 30% off in-store as a thank you from Kohl’s. The retail store also offers a 15% in-store discount every Monday as part of their Military Mondays. Make sure to bring your Military ID.

Home Depot: Veterans and active-duty military can receive a 10% discount on select items during in-store purchases on Nov. 11.

Target: Veterans, military personnel and their families can receive a 10% discount on one purchase Nov. 3 -11 in-store and online. Guests can visit target.com/military for more information and get verified for the offer.

Walgreens: The retailer is offering 20% off for military, veterans and their families Nov. 8-11. Walgreens also provides free flu shots for VA-enrolled veterans.

Bed, Bath & Beyond: Veterans and active-duty military can get 25% off their entire purchase Nov. 11-14 with proof of service.

Publix: Supermarket chain Publix is offering a 10% discount on Veterans Day for all active military personnel, retired service members and their families.

