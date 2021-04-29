Veteran starts GoFundMe for homeless vet lauded for saving man’s life in Pensacola crash

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A homeless Army veteran lauded for helping save a burning man from a car on April 7 is getting some help from the community.

Freddie Finkley is now the beneficiary of a GoFundMe page started by Pensacola resident and Marine veteran Stephen Sarty.

“I just hope it relieves some of the burden from Freddie,” Sarty said.

Finkley, 56, is credited for saving 34-year-old Eric Lopez, who was involved in a head-on collision earlier this month at Cervantes Street and Haynes Street in Pensacola. Finkley said he’s been homeless in Pensacola for at least a half-decade, and he’s always helping people when he can.

“I didn’t do this for no money or nothing. I did this to save a man’s life,” Finkley said. “People said, ‘oh, you didn’t get paid for it?’ It wasn’t about money. It was about helping somebody. That’s what I’ve always been about. People break down with their cars, I push them out the street. I change tires for them. You know? I help people.”

Sarty told WKRG News 5 when he heard of Finkley’s heroic actions, he had to help.

“A lot of folks in the community, and I won’t exclude myself in that, on a daily basis, we will see people in need but for whatever reason, we choose not to give them that dollar that we have or whatever,” Sarty said. “But when it came time for Freddie to help a person in need, he was willing to risk his life.”

Sarty said he hopes to raise at least $15,000 to help change Finkley and his girlfriend Stephanie’s life.

“I just hope that people feel the way I do and want to give and they want to help this person who was willing to risk his life for a member of our community,” he said.

Anyone who wishes to donate can click here.