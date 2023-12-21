COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – Earlier on Wednesday, a Muscogee County Superior Court jury returned a verdict in a 2021 Columbus murder.

The jury took nearly 90 minutes to convict Emanuel Truitt for the shooting death of Deondre Reynolds. Judge John Martin sentenced Truitt to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

During Truitt’s trial, the prosecution claimed Truitt shot Reynolds to death with a rifle back in December of 2021, after he asked Truitt to pass him the firearm.

The defense attempted to argue that authorities arrested the wrong person. Opening statements in Truitt’s case were made on Dec. 13.

