Vehicles flock to Pensacola Beach in record numbers

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — According to a news release issued by Escambia County, Florida Monday evening, beachgoers are traveling to Pensacola Beach in record numbers and they are traveling earlier in the day.

Saturday, June 20, was the single busiest day on record since the car counter was installed at the Bob Sikes Toll Booth in 2016, with 21,970 cars passing through the toll booth.

Find more information at https://myescambia.com/pensacola-beach/waystothebeach

