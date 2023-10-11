MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are investigating a Tuesday shooting that took place on the 800 block of Wilkinson Street.

Lawmen responded around 8 p.m. to the report of a vehicle being shot at near Arlington and Duval Street.

“Upon arrival, officers discovered that the victim had been driving on Duval Street, close to Arlington Street, when a bullet struck her vehicle,” a Mobile Police Department news release stated.

No injuries were reported, and the investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Tuesday night’s shooting wasn’t far from a shooting earlier that day at RV Taylor Plaza, in which three teens received injuries, with one in critical condition. Police have not said the incidents are connected.

