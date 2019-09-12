Vehicle Fire shuts down Magnolia Springs Highway in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A vehicle fire shut down Magnolia Springs Highway in Baldwin County Wednesday evening.
Deputies from the sheriff’s office came across the blaze while out on patrol. The driver was trapped inside. Crews were able to get the driver out. He or she was transported by air ambulance to Sacred Heart hospital. Alabama State Troopers are investigating. The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office says the driver was driving recklessly before the crash happened.
Troopers say the vehicle left the roadway, hit a tree and caught fire. The crash happened around 7:06 p.m.