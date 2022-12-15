CONCORDIA PARISH (KTVE/KARD) — On December 14, 2022, at approximately 4:30 PM, Louisiana State Police responded to a one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 565. The crash claimed the life of 75-year-old George L. Henry.
According to officials, Henry’s 2016 Ford Focus was traveling south on Louisiana Highway 565 when the car exited the roadway, striking a tree. After the vehicle came to a stop, the car became engulfed in flames.
Henry sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. Toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.
The crash is under investigation.
