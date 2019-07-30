Vehicle burglaries, stolen car, gun, reported in Summerdale neighborhood

SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Several items including a gun have been stolen from vehicles in the Marsh Bridges subdivision in Summerdale Monday morning.

Police say the vehicles were left unlocked. One green 2004 GMC Sierra Pickup was stolen and found wrecked near the 137-mile marker on I-65 north. The person responsible has yet to be caught.

Officers say a .22 caliber firearm was in the stolen truck, and not recovered. Other items stolen were laptops, designer sunglasses, purses and cash.



Police describe the suspect as a man in his 20s or 30s, dark hair, slim build, and 5’11 to 6 feet. He was last seen wearing a blue shirt and orange shorts. The suspect was spotted in the neighborhood around 7 p.m. Sunday.

If you know anything about his crime, please call the Summerdale Police Department at 251-947-4010.