FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG)– On Monday, Nov. 28, officials with the Baldwin County Public School System held a press conference to speak about the heightened concerns with vaping in local schools.

Baldwin County Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler has been an administrator for over 20 years and said he has never seen this issue turn this concerning.

“I don’t want any parent to ever suffer that pain of losing their child,” said Tyler.

Baldwin County Schools Health Services Coordinator Ashley Barnhill said she sees more and more respiratory illnesses due to vaping each year.

“You don’t know what you’re inhaling into your body, it could ruin your lungs, but not only that, the different drugs that are in the vapes itself can lead to major conditions,” said Barnhill.

Fairhope High School Principal Jon Cardwell wants his students and their parents to know how much he cares for their well-being and safety, making Fairhope High School administration test all vaping devices that they find.

“If it doesn’t test, it’s a one-day suspension, if it tests positive for THC, then it’s a five-day suspension and a referral to the capstone program, an educational program about drugs and alcohol,” said Cardwell.

Another concern that health officials are catching in the student’s vapes is fentanyl, which can lead to extreme consequences.

“We just really worry about kids getting a hold of something that they don’t know has fentanyl in it, and any touch of it, sometimes can make you overdose, decreased respiratorily, decrease breaths or you could end up dying from it,” said Barnhill.

Barnhill said most parents she has spoken with have no idea that their child is using a vape and she wants parents to take the initiative to check on them because you never know what it could lead to.