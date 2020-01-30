Vanessa Bryant breaks social media silence posts photo of Kobe and Gianna

LOS ANGELES, Calif. (WFLA) – Kobe Bryant’s widow, Vanessa Bryant, made her first public acknowledgment Wednesday following the death of her husband and one of their children.

Bryant took to Instagram by changing her profile photo to one of the basketball legend and their 13-year-old daughter at the NBA All Star Game.

Bryant also posted to Instagram thanking the millions of people showing her family support.

“it’s impossible to imagine life without them. But we wake up each day, trying to keep pushing because Kobe, and our baby girl, Gigi, are shining on us to light the way.”

Kobe, his daughter Gianna, and seven others were killed Sunday in a helicopter crash in California.

Vanessa Bryant had not spoken publicly following the passing. Vanessa and Kobe Bryant married in 2001 and had four daughters.