Vandals graffiti Destin welcome sign

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Unknown vandals have spray-painted a Destin welcome sign, officials say.
An Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers Facebook post says Destin officials discovered graffiti on the Destin welcome sign at the foot of the Marley Bridge Tuesday morning.
The post says anyone with information about who might have vandalized the sign can contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers anonymously at (850) 863-TIPS, at www.emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com or submit a tip via the P3 Tips Mobile App.
