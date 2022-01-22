Vandals break into Alabama church, leave several thousand dollars in damage

  • Several thousand dollars of damage was left behind after vandals broke into a Lawrence County church. (Photo courtesy Lawrence County Sheriff's Office)
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ala. (WHNT) – A church sustained several thousand dollars of damage sometime in the past week.

The Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office said somebody broke into New Antioch Church of Christ on County Road 217. Sheriff Max Sanders vandals damaged windows, TVs, copy machines, audio/video equipment, overturned bookshelves, and furniture.

Anyone with information on who may have broken into the church is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Office at (256) 974-9291. The Sheriff’s Office said anyone involved in the break-in will face burglary and criminal mischief charges once identified.

