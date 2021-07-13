Vaccination clinics in Lucedale happening this week

FILE – This Saturday, March 6, 2021 file photo shows vials of Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine at a pharmacy in Denver. On Thursday, June 10, 2021, Johnson & Johnson said that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration extended the expiration date on millions of doses of its COVID-19 vaccine by an extra six weeks. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski, File)

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — The Mississippi Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccines in Lucedale this week.

Make an appointment with the George County Health Department for quicker service, or call the Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline at (877) 978-6453 for appointment assistance. Schedule an appointment online here.

You can also make an appointment at the vaccination site when you arrive. Same-day appointments are usually available.

Vaccination schedule

GEORGE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at the George County Fairgrounds, 9162 Old Highway 63 South.

BENNDALE STORM SHELTER: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the Benndale Storm Shelter, 5207 Highway 26 West. Lucedale

ROCKY CREEK FIRE DEPARTMENT: 9 a.m. to noon Friday, July 16, at the Rocky Creek Fire Department, 1250 Rocky Creek Road

GEORGE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 17, at the George County Fairgrounds, 9162 Old Highway 63 South.

