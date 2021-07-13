Vaccination clinics in Lucedale happening this week

LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — The Mississippi Department of Health is offering free COVID-19 Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson vaccines in Lucedale this week.
Make an appointment with the George County Health Department for quicker service, or call the Mississippi COVID-19 Hotline at (877) 978-6453 for appointment assistance. Schedule an appointment online here.
You can also make an appointment at the vaccination site when you arrive. Same-day appointments are usually available.
Vaccination schedule
GEORGE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, July 14, at the George County Fairgrounds, 9162 Old Highway 63 South.
BENNDALE STORM SHELTER: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, July 15, at the Benndale Storm Shelter, 5207 Highway 26 West. Lucedale
ROCKY CREEK FIRE DEPARTMENT: 9 a.m. to noon Friday, July 16, at the Rocky Creek Fire Department, 1250 Rocky Creek Road
GEORGE COUNTY FAIRGROUNDS: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, July 17, at the George County Fairgrounds, 9162 Old Highway 63 South.