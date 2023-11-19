PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) —The University of West Florida Dr. Grier Williams School of Music will present the UWF Chamber Music Series on Wednesday, Nov. 29.

The noon “Baroque and Beyond” concert will be held at Old Christ Church in historic downtown Pensacola.

EVENT LOCATION:

The UWF Chamber Music class members will celebrate the holiday season with the music of Schubert, Gluck, Mozart, Liszt, William Still, Chopin, Andrew L. Webber and others.

The program also includes traditional Christmas songs and popular melodies.

This event is free and open to the public. Tickets are not required.

This is the UWF Chamber Music Series’ 17th season at the church.

For more information, call the Dr. Grier Williams School of Music office at 850-474-2147.