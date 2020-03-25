UWF makes announcement regarding refunds, summer classes

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — The University of West Florida announced Wednesday room and board costs will be prorated for all residential students who have vacated campus housing during the spring semester.

This means students will receive a flat-refund based of their type of housing unit.

These are the refund types:

Residence Hall Single – $925.00 per student

Residence Hall Double – $825.00 per student

Apartment 4 Bedroom – $925.00 per student

Apartment 2 Bedroom – $1,025.00 per student

A UWF media release says students with any outstanding balances with the university will have this amount deducted before they receive a refund.

Refunds will be provided via the UWF Student Financial Services BankMobile Disbursements, according to the release. To expedite the refund process, students are asked to set up their e-Refund information by ‪Wednesday, April 1, 2020 at 5 p.m.‬ If the e-Refunds option is not selected, a refund check will be mailed to their address on file.

The university also announced summer courses will be conducted remotely.

“In an effort to provide flexibility to our students, faculty and staff, UWF will offer all courses online for Summer 2020,” the media release says. “Summer 2020 registration will begin ‪on March 30, 2020‬. Available courses will be posted at that time.”

