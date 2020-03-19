Utah Congressman Ben McAdams tests positive for coronavirus

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4 News) – Utah congressman Ben McAdams announced he has tested positive for coronavirus COVID-19.

McAdams reported he is safe and working from home under a self-quarantine.

“I’m doing my part as all Americans are doing to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate the coronavirus outbreak,” said McAdams in a prepared statement Wednesday evening.

McAdams said after returning from Washington, D.C. on Saturday he developed mild cold-like symptoms that eventually worsened. On Tuesday, his doctor suggested he get tested for the virus, and Wednesday he learned he tested positive.

“I urge Utahns to take this seriously and follow the health recommendations we’re getting from the CDC and other health experts so that we can recover from this public health threat.”

Read McAdams’ full statement below:

“On Saturday evening, after returning from Washington, D.C., I developed mild cold-like symptoms. In consultation with my doctor on Sunday, I immediately isolated myself in my home. I have been conducting all meetings by telephone. My symptoms got worse and I developed a fever, a dry cough and labored breathing and I remained self-quarantined. On Tuesday, my doctor instructed me to get tested for COVID-19 and following his referral, I went to the local testing clinic for the test. Today I learned that I tested positive. I am still working for Utahns and pursuing efforts to get Utahns the resources they need as I continue doing my job from home until I know it is safe to end my self-quarantine. I’m doing my part as all Americans are doing to contain the spread of the virus and mitigate the coronavirus outbreak. I urge Utahns to take this seriously and follow the health recommendations we’re getting from the CDC and other health experts so that we can recover from this public health threat.”

