USS Mobile departing for San Diego Thursday

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson says the USS Mobile will be departing back to its homeport of San Diego Thursday, June 10.

“Since the Commissioning of the USS Mobile on May 22, the captain and crew have remained with the ship in the Port Mobile to continue their training and make final preparations before traveling back to their homeport in San Diego, California on Thursday, June 10. It has been an honor hosting these men and women as we’ve celebrated our City’s namesake ship together.” Mayor Sandy Stimpson

The ship departs between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday. Anyone who would like to help see the crew off is invited to come to Mobile’s downtown waterfront during that time.