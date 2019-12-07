USO holds 5K race at Pensacola International Airport to support military members

PENSACOLA, Fla (WKRG) — Hundreds of runners took off today at the Pensacola International Airport to benefit the United Service Organization of Northwest, Florida. The proceeds from the 5K race will go towards local military members. Knox Williams was one of the many participants that was touched by Friday’s deadly mass shooting at NAS Pensacola.

“The shooting was out at a Navy Base and this supports all the branches of the armed services so it makes me proud to participate in something like this,” Williams said.

Jordan Boyce says while he was running, he was thinking about all the victims and their families.

“It is really a strange coincidence just being right before Pearl Harbor, I think it just shows our nation no matter where it is you might have to step up, and you never know when you’ll have to step up, so it does touch all of our hearts especially,” Boyce said.

Senior Director of the USO Northwest, Florida Dana Cervantes says 700 runners participated, and that will raise around $40,000.

“Having the community support the USO in any way allows us to support the military members in good times and bad,” Cervantes said. “Yesterday’s was a tragic situation and the USO is standing by for military members every day.”