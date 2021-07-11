UMS-Wright pitcher drafted first round to the Dodgers

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — A Mobile high school star pitcher was the first round pick for the LA Dodgers in the Major League Baseball draft Sunday night.

19-year-old Maddux Bruns the former left-handed pitcher for UMS-Wright was drafted to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 29th pick of the first round — 29th, being the last pick of the first round. The big left-hander hit 98 MPH with his fastball this year, something you don’t see everyday at the high school level. Bruns has shown flashes of elite pitching, firing a 97-MPH fastball in last June’s Perfect Game National showcase.

The Los Angeles Dodgers selected 19-year-old LHP Maddux Bruns with the 29th overall pick in the first round of the 2021 MLB Draft. — Los Angeles Dodgers (@Dodgers) July 12, 2021

The UMS baseball field had become a regular stop for MLB scouts each time Bruns is on the mound.

“I try to zone all that out and make my pitch. I try not to worry about it. I just want to get a win for the team,” Bruns said back in March.