MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Many citizens take to electric scooters or bikes as a fun, convenient way to get around town, but with the scorching hot temperatures in our region, they may run the risk of electric problems if they are not properly certified.

As temperatures continue to rise, Mobile residents like Candon Kyser use electric scooters as a fun way to get around the city.

“I definitely enjoy it,” said Kyser. “They make commuting downtown, you know, very convenient. And it’s just kind of like it’s a nice pastime to do. I’m glad they brought it back for sure.”

When the lithium batteries of these devices are exposed to heat for an extremely long time, it can lead to operational issues.

“There is the chance of the battery overheating or short circuiting,” explained Todd Duren, an employee with Adventure Earth Bike Repair on Airport Boulevard. “There could be electronic problems and worst-case scenario, there could even be a fire.”

According to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission, they have more than 200 reported incidents of electric bikes, scooters, or hoverboards catching fire or overheating.

Duren says it’s not because of the lithium in the batteries which can be found in cellphones and other everyday devices, but it’s because the products may not be “UL-listed.” UL stands for Underwriter’s Laboratory.

“The first thing is to check and make sure that it’s UL listed,” explained Duren. “A lot of these stories that you hear about. They are for e-bikes that are very inexpensive, often bought online, and they have the cheapest possible batteries that are not checked and checked by the underwriter’s laboratory.”

When a product is UL-listed, the Underwriter’s Labratory checks to see if product is safe to use.

The city of Mobile partnered with Lime scooters last month, and those are UL-listed according to a spokesperson with Lime.

Kyser says he’ll double check before getting on an electric scooter to make sure it’s UL-listed.

“If they weren’t, then yeah, I would probably I’d probably be kind of hesitant about using on really hot days,” said Kyser.