Use the Child Advocacy Center’s holiday cards to help victims of child abuse

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5’s Caroline Carithers spoke with the Child Advocacy Center about how you can help victims of child abuse this holiday season by sending holiday cards.

You can order beautiful holiday cards from the Child Advocacy Center and send them to your whole holiday card list while also helping a child in need! You can also direct the donation in honor or in memory of someone on that card.

Communications Director Elaine Henderson says, “Instead of sending someone a regular Christmas card, you are helping our children and your friends, colleagues and family members.”

The agency has many moving parts as they collaborate with Mobile and Prichard Police, the Mobile County Sheriff’s Office, the District Attorney’s Office, the Department of Human Resources, Lifeline Family Counseling, and South Alabama Medical Center to give the children the care they need.

Director Andy Wynne says the money from the cards goes to “a whole host of things” such as discovery of the child, investigation, counseling, prosecution, recovery and anything else a child may need.

These cards make sure this help continues. For more details check out the video and this link: http://www.cacmobile.org.