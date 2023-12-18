ALABAMA (WHNT) — The Alabama Department of Economic Affairs (ADECA) is administering over $2.4 million in funds, made available by the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) for victims of abusive crimes.

The grants, which were awarded to 11 nonprofit agencies in Alabama, are to assist victims of domestic violence, elder abuse and neglect, human trafficking and hate crimes with finding safe housing and other essential elements to help them rebuild their lives, Governor Kay Ivey announced on Monday morning.

These agencies provide services ranging from providing shelter for victims, to offering counseling and emotional support, to legal assistance and victim compensation.

“These agencies are a godsend to victims of violence and provide immeasurable services to help so many in their recovery process,” Gov. Ivey said. “I commend these agencies, their staff members and volunteers for being there when they are needed.”

The following North Alabama agencies that help victims of crimes received grants:

Family Services Center – $76,496 to serve residents in Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan and Winston counties.

– $76,496 to serve residents in Colbert, Cullman, DeKalb, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan and Winston counties. AshaKiran Inc. – $449,518 to aid victims in Jackson, Limestone and Madison counties.

– $449,518 to aid victims in Jackson, Limestone and Madison counties. AIDS Action Coalition of Huntsville – $66,683 to serve victims in Colbert, Cullman, Franklin, Jackson, Lauderdale, Lawrence, Limestone, Madison, Marion, Marshall, Morgan and Winston counties.

Other Alabama agencies who were given grants include:

2 nd Chance – $92,526 to serve victims in Calhoun, Cleburne, Etowah and Talladega counties.

– $92,526 to serve victims in Calhoun, Cleburne, Etowah and Talladega counties. Family Services Center of Calhoun County Inc. – $40,397 to assist victims in Calhoun County.

– $40,397 to assist victims in Calhoun County. Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama – $287,933 to serve victims in Jefferson and Shelby counties.

– $287,933 to serve victims in Jefferson and Shelby counties. One Place Family Justice Center – $612,541 to serve victims in Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.

– $612,541 to serve victims in Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties. Montgomery Area Family Violence Program (Family Sunshine Center) – $310,807 to help victims in Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties.

– $310,807 to help victims in Autauga, Butler, Chilton, Crenshaw, Elmore, Lowndes and Montgomery counties. Wiregrass Angel House – $143,536 to serve victims in Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties.

– $143,536 to serve victims in Barbour, Bullock, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, Houston and Pike counties. Family Counseling Center of Mobile Inc. – $118,938 to serve victims in Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties.

– $118,938 to serve victims in Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties. Penelope House Inc. – $242,592 to assist victims in Choctaw, Clarke, Mobile and Washington counties.

“ADECA, like Gov. Ivey, understands the heartfelt work that representatives of these agencies do each day to help victims through terrible ordeals and give them hope for the future,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said.

For more information on these grants, click here.