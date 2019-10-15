USDA recalls Taco Bell seasoned beef products

IRVINE, CA – SEPTEMBER 12: The Doritos Locos Taco continues to be a best seller for Taco Bell. (Photo by Joshua Blanchard/Getty Images for Taco Bell)

(WKRG) – A recall of Taco Beef seasoned beef products because of possible contamination of metal shavings, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection. Cases involving eight 5 pound plastic bags of Taco Bell Seasoned Beef Taco and Burrito Filling are under the recall with use by dates of 11/4/19 to 11/18/19. The items are said to be shipped to restaurants nationwide.

But in its own announcement, the fast-food company said the recall affected 2.3 million pounds of beef.

Taco Bell says that the product has been removed from all of the affected restaurants across 21 states in the Midwest, Southeast and Northeast.

“Nothing is more important than our customers’ safety, and nothing means more to us than their trust,” said Julie Masino, President of North America, Taco Bell Corp. “As soon as we received the first consumer complaint, we immediately acted to remove the product from the affected restaurants and proactively worked with the supplier to inform the USDA of our steps to protect our guests.”

There are no reports of injury or illness.

Anyone with questions is urged to call Kenosha Beef International at (262) 859-2272, extension 1205.